Hutchinson man arrested for indecent solicitation of a child, other charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson Police Department announced Thursday that they arrested a 30-year-old man after conducting a ‘solicitation of a child for sex’ undercover operation.

According to Hutchinson police, around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, members of the Hutchinson Police Department Special Operations and Investigations Bureau completed an investigation into a Juvenile Sex Offense, leading to the arrest of Randy J. Wheeler, 30, of Hutchinson.

Wheeler was arrested for (1) Indecent Solicitation of a child, (2) Sexual Exploitation of a child, (3) Electronic Solicitation, (4) Possession of Methamphetamine, (5) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and (6) Felony Interference with Law Enforcement.

Hutchinson police said Wheeler believed he was going to meet a minor for a sexual encounter, but instead met officers with the department.

