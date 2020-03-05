Hutchinson man arrested in connection with embezzlement

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department arrested Anthony Mills, 54, of Hutchinson Thursday in connection with an approximately $384,000 embezzlement investigation case.

On Thursday shortly before 9 a.m., HPD officers responded to a call at B&B Hydraulic, 2400 Line Road in reference to a theft. Officers learned that an employee of the business had used company funds to pay personal debts from 2017 to present. Through the investigation, detectives determined that the total loss was approximately $384,000 over that period.

Searches were conducted at several locations, both in Hutchinson and Reno county, where evidence was retrieved with help from State Parole and the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

Anthony Joseph Mills was arrested for Embezzlement over $100,000 and Computer Crime, with a total bond of $3,000. He is also being held on an Arrest and Detain order through parole with no bond.

Anyone with further information on this case is requested to contact the Hutchinson Police at (620)694-2816 or Crime Stoppers of Reno County at (620)694-2666 or use their P3 tips app.

This investigation is still ongoing.

