HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault of a child, the Hutchinson Police Department (HPD) said.

51-year-old Tyrone Carter was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of kidnapping, rape, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

HPD says on April 26, officers received a call about a female child being transported from Hutchinson to Newton against her will.

During a joint investigation with the Newton Police Department, it was determined that an incident involving the girl also occurred at a residence in Hutchinson. The next day, on April 27, HPD executed a search warrant at that location.

Thursday, detectives with the HPD arrested Carter. The case is still under investigation.