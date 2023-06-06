WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department (HPD) has arrested a man on suspicion of numerous sexual crimes involving children.

There are very little details known regarding the arrest, but the man was taken into custody on suspicion of the following crimes:

Indecent solicitation of a child to commit or submit to an unlawful sex act

Indecent solicitation of a child to enter a vehicle, building, room or secluded place

Electronic solicitation of a child 14-15 years of age

Sexual exploitation of a child

An investigation by the HPD is still ongoing. The man was booked into the Reno County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

KSN does not name suspects until they have been charged by a judge.