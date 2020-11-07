Hutchinson man arrested on suspicion of multiple child sex crimes

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Police Department arrested Dylan Eugene Carey, 37, on suspicion of juvenile sex crimes.

Officials say Carey was arrested on suspicion of indecent solicitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and electronic solicitation.

Police arrested Carey on Friday around 12:30 p.m.

The Hutchinson Police Department is asking anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2824, or use your P3Tips App on your smartphone. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories