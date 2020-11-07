Hutchinson man arrested on suspicion of multiple child sex crimes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Police Department arrested Dylan Eugene Carey, 37, on suspicion of juvenile sex crimes.
Officials say Carey was arrested on suspicion of indecent solicitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and electronic solicitation.
Police arrested Carey on Friday around 12:30 p.m.
The Hutchinson Police Department is asking anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2824, or use your P3Tips App on your smartphone.
