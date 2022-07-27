HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson man was arrested on Saturday after police responded to reports of a woman who had been strangled.

Robert Michael, 37, is being held at the Reno County Jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and felony interference, according to the Hutchinson Police Department (HPD).

According to a news release, on July 23, around 2:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Hutchinson address after a neighbor reported a woman with facial injuries in front of a house. They also reported the woman was taken back inside the home by a man.

When officers arrived, they saw the man and woman inside, but they would not answer the door. Officers had to force entry into the house. After investigating, they determined the woman had injuries consistent with being strangled.

Michael will appear in court at a later date.