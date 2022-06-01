HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson man has been arrested by police on suspicion of terrorism after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

At around 2 p.m., the Hutchinson Police Department said they received information that a 24-year-old man was wanting to harm employees of a business where he worked.

Police said they located and arrested Andrew Patterson.

During the stop, the department said officers located detailed plans of an act to carry out mass violence against employees. A search warrant was executed at his home where additional evidence related to the plan was collected.

Patterson was booked on suspicion of one count of domestic terrorism.