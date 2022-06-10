HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson man has been charged with drug distribution by the Reno County District Attorney’s Office in relation to a fentanyl overdose that resulted in death.

According to the Hutchinson Police Department, the Reno County district attorney charged 30-year-old Dustin Bright with the distribution of a controlled substance causing death and with arranging the sale of a controlled substance.

On June 2, officers with the Hutchinson Police Department Special Operations Division arrested Bright. The Hutchinson Police Department confirmed this is the first fentanyl-related overdose death case they have sent to the district attorney’s office.

If you have information regarding the distribution of illegal narcotics, you can contact Crimestoppers of Reno County at 800-222-TIPS, your local law enforcement agency, or use your P3Tips App on your smartphone.