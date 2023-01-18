WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson man was in court on Wednesday after he was arrested on suspicion of distributing drugs to someone who died from an overdose.

Harry Ocon, 23, was charged with the following crimes:

Distribution of controlled substance; causing death

Manufacture controlled substance or analog

Attempted manufacture of a controlled substance or analog

Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/plant/cultivate controlled substance

Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant

A news release says on Jan. 17, Ocon was arrested on a probable cause warrant on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, and distribution of a controlled substance.

The Hutchinson Police Department says the arrest is in connection to a fatal fentanyl-related overdose that occurred in Hutchinson in June 2022.

Ocon is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 22.