Hutchinson man injured in shooting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday where one male was left injured.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the alley behind the 320 Landing Apartments at 322 E. 1st Ave.

Officers located Michael Pena, a 38-year-old of Hutchinson, with several gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now in recovery.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is still under investigation.

The Hutchinson Police Department is asking anyone who has information about the shooting to please call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2816, or use your P3Tips App on your smartphone.