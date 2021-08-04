Hutchinson man makes first appearance in July 31 Larned shooting case

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Pawnee County Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Bradley W. Hulse, 52 of Hutchinson, appeared in custody Wednesday in the Pawnee County District Court for a Felony First Appearance.

Bradley Hulse. Image courtesy of Pawnee County Courthouse

Hulse is charged with a single count of Attempted Intentional Murder in the First Degree. The State also charged the attempted murder count in the alternative as potentially Attempted Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon or Attempted Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

The charges stem from alleged shots fired at a vehicle during the earlier morning hours of July 31, 2021, in Larned, Kansas. No one was injured in the incident. Hulse was arrested later that morning without incident in McPherson County by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A preliminary hearing for Hulse has been scheduled for August 18, 2021. He is being held in the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff in lieu of $150,000 bond.