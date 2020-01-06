Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now

Hutchinson man sentenced to life in fatal shooting during drug deal

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brennan Trass (Courtesy: Kansas Dept. of Corrections)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A Hutchinson man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting another man during a drug deal.

Brennan Trass won’t be eligible for parole for 51 1/2 years under the sentence imposed Friday for first-degree murder in the August 2015 shooting death of 24-year-old Jose Morales. He also was ordered to serve another 20 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators say Morales was shot three times in the back as he removed drugs from a safe. Investigators testified Trass fired off other rounds as he ran from the house.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories