Hutchinson man sentenced to life in fatal shooting during drug deal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A Hutchinson man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting another man during a drug deal.
Brennan Trass won’t be eligible for parole for 51 1/2 years under the sentence imposed Friday for first-degree murder in the August 2015 shooting death of 24-year-old Jose Morales. He also was ordered to serve another 20 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Investigators say Morales was shot three times in the back as he removed drugs from a safe. Investigators testified Trass fired off other rounds as he ran from the house.
