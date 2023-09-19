HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler Lee Ford, 31, of Hutchinson, is the person who was found dead in a park on Sunday.

Ford’s body was found in the Sunset Ridge area of East Park, west of North East Lake Road and north of Northeast 12th Street.

An autopsy determined that Ford died from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says Ford is believed to have died within the past week, and the body was placed in the park. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Some people passing by found his body on a dried-out section of the lake bed Sunday afternoon and called authorities at 12:45.

So far, there are no arrests in the case.

If you have information that could help investigators, call the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office at 316-284-6960.