WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of a Hutchinson man.

A news release from the Hutchinson Police Department says on Sept. 17, emergency personnel were dispatched to East Park in Hutchinson for the report of a found body.

Officers arrived and found Tyler Lee Ford, 31, of Hutchinson, dead. It was determined he died from a gunshot wound.

Detectives from around Harvey County began a joint homicide investigation and executed a search warrant at a house in Hutchinson, where police say they found evidence of the crime.

Police were able to determine the suspect was in Aurora, Colorado, which is near Denver. An arrest warrant was issued, and officers with the Aurora Police Department located the suspect.

The 28-year-old suspect is currently in custody in Adams County, Colorado, awaiting extradition to Hutchinson on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

This is the first homicide case in Harvey County since the 2016 triple murder.