Hutchinson police arrest four in connection to crimes at closed hotel

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson police on Sunday arrested four people in connection to crimes at the closed Atrium Hotel in the 1400 block of North Lorraine.

Police were called to the property around 11 a.m. The keyholder for the property had made an entry to check the building and heard voices inside. Nobody had permission to be in the building. The keyholder went back outside and called 911.

Police made entry to search for suspects. Four people were located inside and arrested.

Travis Christian, 40, was arrested on suspicion of one count of burglary, theft, a warrant for possession of stolen property, possession of meth.

Angela Cole, 40, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft, and possession of meth

Jesse Villa, 39, was also booked on suspicion of burglary, theft, and possession of meth, and felony interference

Christopher Villela, 40, was booked on suspicion of burglary, theft, possession of meth, and felony interference

Additionally, two vehicles and two firearms were recovered from inside the building during the investigation.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, South Hutchinson Police Department, and Haven Police Department all assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.