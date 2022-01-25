Hutchinson PD: Traffic stop nets 10 pounds of marijuana

Hutchinson police officers say they found this marijuana after pulling over a vehicle, Jan. 24, 2022. (Courtesy Hutchinson Police Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A driver who was pulled over in Hutchinson Monday faces more than just a traffic ticket. Police say they found about 10 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle’s back seat.

The Hutchinson Police Department released a photo of the marijuana on its Facebook page. The HPD said an officer pulled over a vehicle in the 500 block of E. 6th Avenue just after 8 p.m. Another officer responded to the scene with K-9 Nika.

Police say Nika did a free air sniff and indicated something in the vehicle. So officers searched the vehicle, and that’s when they say they found the marijuana.

Police arrested Derek Jaquez, 29, on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, and driving with a suspended driver’s license.