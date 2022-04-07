HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson police say a woman who chased a man with a knife refused to give up easily Wednesday evening.

Dispatchers sent officers to the 400 block of E. Bigger Street around 5:45 p.m. after getting the report of a woman with a knife chasing a man outside a home.

When the officers got to the home, they said the woman barricaded herself inside and refused to come out.

The Hutchinson Police Department activated its Emergency Response Team. Police say they tried negotiating with the woman for four hours, but she would not come out of the house.

They say they had to deploy irritant gas to finally get her into custody. She was checked by Reno County EMS and then taken to jail.

Police booked the 46-year-old woman on suspicion of: