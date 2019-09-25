Breaking News
Hutchinson police arrest suspect in attempted purse snatching

Crime

Trae Labre Taylor (Courtesy: Reno County Jail )

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson police have made an arrest in an attempted purse snatching.

On Tuesday, police were dispatched to a robbery call at the Dillons in the 700 block of East 4th Avenue.

The victim told police that a man attempted to take her purse and pushed her to the ground. She was dragged several feet. The man was unable to take the victim’s purse and fled.

On Wednesday, police received a tip about the suspect. They arrested 25-year-old Trae Labre Taylor on suspicion of attempted robbery.

He was transported to the Reno County Correction Facility.

