Hutchinson police arrest two men in connection with Sunday morning armed robberies

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson police arrested two men on Sunday after robberies at two Kwik Shop locations. The robberies happened in the 1700 block of N. Monroe and the 4200 block of N. Plum.

In both instances, a man came into the store armed and demanded money and tobacco from the clerk. He was able to escape with money and tobacco.

Witnesses were able to provide a description, and the man was arrested along with another man in a Ford Fusion near 43rd and Plum.

Police were able to locate evidence inside the Fusion from both robberies. They also learned the car was stolen.

Police booked 20-year-old Kevon Ford on suspicion of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault. Trevor McDade, 21, was booked on suspicion of two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated burglary, and one count of felony theft in connection with the stolen vehicle.





This case is still under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.