WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department (HPD) is cracking down on kids and teens involved in a fight club group that police say has evolved into jumping people and capturing it on video.

HPD says the fights are set up in public and private locations, and in a Facebook post, screenshotted an Instagram account that appears to be setting them up.

Some fights are scheduled, but there have been some that are not. In some cases, police say kids are getting beaten, which is being recorded and then passed around.

Police say it will not be tolerated, and anyone caught taking part will be charged. If it is scheduled by the site, the owners and creators will also be charged and could be held responsible for any damages or injuries.

HPD says most of the participants are juveniles or late teenagers.