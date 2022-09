HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman.

In a Facebook post published on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Hutchinson Police Department says she is a person of interest in a case at an area Dillons.

If you know her identity, the Hutchinson Police Department asks you to please call them at 620-694-2824. You can also download the P3Tips App on the App Store or Google Play to submit a tip.

The case number is #2022-23649.