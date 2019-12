HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department is asking for the community’s help with numerous graffiti cases that occurred between 8 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Blue, purple, pink, teal, orange and black spray paint was used in the areas between 1st and 11th and The Hutchinson Mall area to Poplar.

If you have any surveillance video, Ring or Nest or any other information you feel could assist our investigation, please contact Det. Kelly at 620-694-2824.

