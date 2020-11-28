Hutchinson police make arrest following stabbing incident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department said they made an arrest following a stabbing in Reno County.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center on Thursday in reference to a stabbing. Police said Brian Dailey, 52, of Gardener, was stabbed four times in his midsection. He was treated for his injuries in the hospital.

During the investigation, it was discovered that a fight broke out between Dailey and 31-year-old Bryce Baker of Manhattan, in a garage at 514 W. 5th Ave. in Hutchinson. Police said that’s where Dailey was stabbed. Lieutenant Dustin Loepp said Baker fled the scene.

During the investigation, police also found that the tires of a car had been slashed.

Police said Baker returned to the scene to retrieve his property and forced his way into the garage where the incident happened. Officers later located him inside the garage.

Baker is being accused of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing.