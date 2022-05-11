WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man wanted on suspicion of multiple drug crimes was arrested in south Wichita on Tuesday.

In a news release, police said 38-year-old Kenneth D. Miller was wanted on suspicion of numerous felony cases involving the distribution of drugs, including distributing in Hutchinson.

The Sedgwick County Drug Unit, Wichita Drug Unit, Reno County Drug Unit, and Hutchinson Police Department Special Operations Division all assisted in the arrest.

Miller was transported to the Reno County Jail and remains in custody with no bond.