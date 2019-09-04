Hutchinson police make prostitution arrest at massage spa

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson police made an arrest in a suspected prostitution case after numerous complaints directed at a local spa.

Yu Jun Fang, 54, was arrested on suspicion of promoting the sale of sexual relations and a second similar count to reflect doing so while “maintaining an establishment.”

The department received numerous reports of sexual acts being offered as part of the service.

Officers with the Hutchinson Police Department’s Repeat Offender Unit and Detective Division conducted a search warrant at The Spring Spa located at 1509 N Lorraine St.

Law enforcement says they were conducting an undercover operation when a detective was offered a sexual act. Police say, the offer confirmed the previous reports that prompted the investigation.

During a search of building, police say they located numerous items consistent with prostitution.

Bond for Fang is set at $3,000. The investigation is ongoing while police look into Fang’s possible alleged involvement within a larger organization.

