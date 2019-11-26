Man arrested after standoff in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department arrested a 53-year-old man who barricaded himself in his home on Coronado and Monroe.

It happened on Monday around 2:49 p.m.

Police said the man threatened a Cox Communications employee with a firearm.

When police attempted to speak to him, he barricaded himself inside his home.

The Hutchinson/Reno County Emergency Response Team was brought to the scene, and negotiators attempted to contact the man but were unsuccessful. Different tactics were used, and the man was taken into custody hours later.

Police said Gregory Kallaus was arrested on suspicion of felony interference, criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and criminal threat.

Update: Roadways are open Thank you for your patience. Subject in custody’s without incident. Roadways opening soon…. Posted by Reno County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 25, 2019

