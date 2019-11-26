1  of  19
Closings and Delays
Brewster - USD 314 Cheylin - USD 103 Colby Public Schools - USD 315 Goodland - USD 352 Graham County - USD 281 Hoxie Community Schools - USD 412 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - USD 294 Osborne County - USD 392 Plainville - USD 270 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School - Plainville Smith Center - USD 237 St Francis Comm Schools - USD 297 Stockton - USD 271 Triplains - USD 275 Wallace County Schools - USD 241

Man arrested after standoff in Hutchinson

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department arrested a 53-year-old man who barricaded himself in his home on Coronado and Monroe.

It happened on Monday around 2:49 p.m.

Police said the man threatened a Cox Communications employee with a firearm.

When police attempted to speak to him, he barricaded himself inside his home.

The Hutchinson/Reno County Emergency Response Team was brought to the scene, and negotiators attempted to contact the man but were unsuccessful. Different tactics were used, and the man was taken into custody hours later.

Police said Gregory Kallaus was arrested on suspicion of felony interference, criminal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and criminal threat.

Update: Roadways are open Thank you for your patience. Subject in custody’s without incident. Roadways opening soon….

Posted by Reno County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 25, 2019

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories