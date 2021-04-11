Hutchinson police search for person of interest in Sunday homicide

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department is asking for help in locating Sandral Lee Wade, a person of interest, in an early Sunday shooting that resulted in one man being killed and another injured.

Just after 1:30 a.m., Hutchinson officers were on a routine patrol around the area of 5th and Hendricks when they heard a series of gunshots north of their location.

Police said while they were searching, a 911 call came into dispatch about a shooting. Police arrived on the 1500 block of W. 12th St. where they found a man, 42, lying in the street. The victim had been shot in the stomach. He was taken to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Officers also located a second victim, a man, 46, in the front yard of a nearby home with a single gunshot wound to his chest. He was also taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the identities of the victims will not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on Wade’s whereabouts or additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Reno County, 1-800-222-TIPS or Lt. Loepp at (620) 694-2829.