Hutchinson Police: Two attempted child abductions reported

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department says it is looking into two separate reports of attempted child abductions.

The first one happened Thursday, Sept. 17. Police were called shortly before 8 p.m. to the 400 block of East 6th Avenue.

An 11-year-old girl said she was playing in her yard when someone grabbed her wrist. She turned around and saw a man wearing all black clothing and a black mask. The girl got away and hid behind a building until the man walked away. He was last seen heading west in an alley.

The second incident happened Thursday, Sept. 24, shortly before 5 p.m. A woman had been shopping at the Kwik Shop, 1401 East 4th Avenue. She returned to her van, put her 3-year-old boy into his car seat and then got into the driver’s seat.

She told police that she pushed a button to close the rear sliding door and that’s when a man reached into the van toward the child. The mother says she yelled and the man ran away, heading south.

Police say both cases are active investigations and “all resources are being utilized.”

If you have any information that could help with the investigations, call Reno County Crime Stoppers at 620-694-2666.

