Hutchinson Special Operation Unit serve warrant leading to drug bust

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson Police say they are investigating a drug distribution case involving a 21-year-old with illegal narcotics.

Saturday at 1:42 a.m. members of the Hutchinson Police department’s Special Operation Unit served a search warrant in the 800 block of Lincoln to Joshua Smith of Hutchinson KS.

Officers say they seized over two ounces of cocaine, almost a pound of marijuana, sixteen units of ecstasy and one hundred and nine units of amphetamine. Smith was also found with two units of marijuana wax, drug paraphernalia, over $2,200 in cash and four firearms.

Joshua Smith as arrested during this investigation and charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana, THC wax, THC cartridges, ecstasy, amphetamine and drug paraphernalia all with intent to distribute.

The Hutchinson Police Department is asking for anyone that knows of illegal operations to contact the Hutchinson Police at (620)-694-2816 or Crime Stoppers of Reno County at (620)-694-2666 or use their P3 tips app on your mobile device.

