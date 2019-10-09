Hutchinson standoff situation comes to an end; schools taken off soft lockdown

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A domestic situation that prompted some Hutchinson schools to go on soft lockdown has finally come to an end.

The Reno County Sheriff’s office shared through social media a little after 2:40 p.m. that “schools are being taken off of lockdown” and “streets and schools will be open for regular traffic” once again.

Schools are being taken off of lockdown now. Streets around the schools are being open for regular traffic flow. Posted by Reno County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

According to the Hutchpost, police are were working an armed subject call in the 700 block of East 10th earlier on Wednesday.

Police were heard telling the person inside a home through a loudspeaker, “you are under arrest, come out with their hands up.” Police believed the person inside the home may be armed.

A woman is said to have emerged from the residence shortly after police made their announcement.

The ERT team then rammed the front door of the home with a vehicle to gain access to the house. Upon entrance the team found a deceased male with a gunshot wound to his chest. No law enforcement was said to have fired any weapons at the home or suspect

The situation prompted Hutchinson High School, McCandless Elementary and Faris Elementary schools to go on soft lockdowns for most of the school day. Outside doors were locked and classes continued.

This case is still under investigation. KSN will have more information on this story as it develops.

Out of an abundance of caution, a domestic situation in the neighborhood has prompted Hutchinson High School, McCandless… Posted by Hutchinson Public Schools on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

LATEST STORIES: