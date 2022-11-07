HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson woman has been arrested for four counts of alleged rape, among other charges.

According to the Hutchinson Police Department (HPD), on Wednesday, Sept. 30, they received a report of unlawful sexual acts involving two juvenile males and an adult woman that happened several months ago in the city.

An investigation by HPD investigators revealed two additional juvenile male victims.

On Monday, Nov. 7, the HPD says a search warrant was executed at a Hutchinson home in order to collect additional evidence.

As a result, a 32-year-old Hutchinson woman was arrested on suspicion of:

4 counts of rape

3 counts of aggravated sodomy

3 counts of aggravated indecent liberties

Indecent solicitation of a child

The woman is being held on a $420,000 bond at the Reno County Correctional Facility.

An investigation is ongoing. No further information is being released at this time.

The HPD asks anyone who has information about criminal activity to please call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2834, or use the P3Tips App on a smart device.