WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County judge has charged a Hutchinson woman with first-degree murder, among other charges, in relation to a hit-and-run that killed a Wichita man last Friday.
Court records show Ashley Corley, 36, was charged with the following:
- Murder in the 1st Degree; In the commission of a felony
- Theft of property or services, Value $1,500 to $25,000
- Failure to stop at accident; Result in death
- Driving while suspended; 1st conviction
Wichita police have not released many details regarding the incident, including the victim’s name.
Court records show the vehicle used in the fatal collision, a Chevrolet Malibu, was stolen.
Corley’s arrest is related to a traffic fatality in the 3000 block of W. 9th St. in west Wichita. She is currently being held at the Sedgwick County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Her next court date is scheduled for Oct. 31.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.