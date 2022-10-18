WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County judge has charged a Hutchinson woman with first-degree murder, among other charges, in relation to a hit-and-run that killed a Wichita man last Friday.

Court records show Ashley Corley, 36, was charged with the following:

Murder in the 1 st Degree; In the commission of a felony

Degree; In the commission of a felony Theft of property or services, Value $1,500 to $25,000

Failure to stop at accident; Result in death

Driving while suspended; 1st conviction

Wichita police have not released many details regarding the incident, including the victim’s name.

Court records show the vehicle used in the fatal collision, a Chevrolet Malibu, was stolen.

Corley’s arrest is related to a traffic fatality in the 3000 block of W. 9th St. in west Wichita. She is currently being held at the Sedgwick County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Her next court date is scheduled for Oct. 31.