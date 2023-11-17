WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson woman was in court Friday, where she was sentenced in connection to the fatal hit and run that killed a Wichita man in 2022.

Ashley Corley, 37, was sentenced to 213 months in prison, which equals out to 17 years and nine months.

Corley pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, and theft in September.

The incident happened on Oct. 14, 2022, in the 3000 block of W. 9th St. Court records show the vehicle used, a Chevrolet Malibu, was stolen.