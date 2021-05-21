Hutchinson woman pleads guilty in fatal crash

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A 31-year-old Hutchinson woman has accepted a plea deal in a crash that killed one person and injured six others.

Viola Rhodes pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and six counts of aggravated battery.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed not to charge her with reckless second-degree murder.

Investigators said Rhodes was driving toward Hutchinson on Dec. 5 when her vehicle ran off the road and overturned.

One passenger, 44-year-old Brian Bookout, was thrown from the car and later died from his injuries.

Two other people were hospitalized and four others were treated at the scene. Sentencing was scheduled for July 9.