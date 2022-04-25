WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County inmate who the jail mistakenly freed a month ago is back in the jail.

Elijah Reed (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said Elijah Reed was improperly released from the jail on Monday, March 21, at 11:30 a.m.

The SCSO said someone in the sheriff’s office made a paperwork error after the District Court dismissed a case against Reed. The mistake allowed Reed to get out of jail, even though he was still supposed to be held for sentencing in two juvenile cases.

On April 8, Fort Worth, Texas, officers arrested the 21-year-old on an outstanding warrant related to his pending criminal case in Sedgwick County District Court.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Extradition Unit flew to Fort Worth on April 20 and returned Reed to the Sedgwick County Detention Facility.