WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police say a large outdoor smoker that was stolen from a Hog Wild Pit BBQ restaurant has been recovered.

The smoker was stolen around midnight on March 29 from the restaurant in the 200 block of South West Street. The industrial smoker was valued at around $25,000.

Police say there were few leads in the case. However, the detective assigned to the case was eventually able to locate the smoker and identify the suspects.

It has since been returned to Hog Wild. Police say they will soon present their case to the district attorney’s office.