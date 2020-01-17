Infant dies in second suspected child abuse case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a child has died this week in a suspected child abuse case. It is the second death this week.

Police said 2-month-old Marrell Williams died on Thursday.

Last Friday, police responded to the 2800 block of South Emporia. Marrell was not breathing and was unresponsive. Police say when the Marrell was taken to the hospital, it was discovered he had some critical internal injuries. Investigators say the boy’s twin sister was also discovered to have a healing broken femur. Two other children in the home, a 1-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, have been taken into protective custody.

The infant’s father, 22-year-old Marlin Williams, was booked into jail. He was charged on Tuesday with three counts of aggravated battery. Those charges will be likely be amended by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

If you suspect a child to be a victim of abuse here are some numbers you can call.

• Call 911

• Call the WPD Exploited and Missing Child Unit at 316-660-9494

• Call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111

• Call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at 316-559-2282

• Call the Kansas Protection Report Center at 1-800-922-5330

• Call the Kansas Children’s Service League at 316- 942-4261

