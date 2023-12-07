WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 22-year-old man awaiting trial for capital murder in Sedgwick County has died at the jail.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Lewis was found unresponsive in his cell around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Zaiylah Bronson (Courtesy: Dawn Wilson)

Lewis had been held at the jail since his arrest on Aug. 26. Investigators alleged that he killed 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson in an act of domestic violence and put her in the trunk of a car. Bronson was pregnant.

After Lewis was found unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff’s office says onsite medical personnel began life-saving measures, and EMS was called to the jail.

He was pronounced dead by what the sheriff’s office says appears to be suicide by self-strangulation.

Per regulations, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been notified and will investigate along with the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division.