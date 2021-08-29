Inmate located and in custody after escape from Grant County Jail

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has captured an inmate who escaped from the Grant County Jail Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Francisco Beltran, 29, escaped through a fence in the exercise yard of the jail around 2 p.m. The sheriff’s office took to Facebook Sunday afternoon to alert the community of the escaped inmate.

Authorities say Beltran was incarcerated for aggravated burglary but was released on bond earlier this year. Beltran failed to show up to court and was issued an arrest warrant. He was arrested once again on August 4 for failure to appear in court, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and interference.

Authorities describe Beltran as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.