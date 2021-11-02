Inmate improperly released from Sedgwick County Jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail has been improperly released.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, Sedgwick County Jail administrators were made aware of the improper release of 30-year-old Jamarcius Fisher.

Fisher was incarcerated as a pre-trial detainee on charges of suspicion of Aggravated Burglary, Domestic Battery, and Criminal Damage to Property, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant for Fisher’s arrest has been issued.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says Fisher was last known to live in the Wichita area. He is 5ft 7in tall, approximately 160lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know of Fisher’s whereabouts the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call 911.