WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An affidavit filed in the Sedgwick County District Court has revealed more details about the plotted riot at the Sedgwick County Jail in July.

Dustin Burnett, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of official misconduct after officials say he saw inmates break the window and get the contraband but did not stop it or tell anyone. The sheriff says the former detention deputy did not give the whole story when investigators confronted him.

The affidavit says an interview was conducted post-Miranda with an inmate who wanted to give “the entire story” about the broken window in his cell but would not agree to talk unless the sheriff’s office moved him to a new jail for his safety.

The inmate who broke the window that was used for smuggling contraband into the jail did so by “lighting hemorrhoid cream on fire and melting the plastic in the window.”

The inmate told police that he was caught with a fire going at one point by Burnett, who told him he was going to get caught one day. The affidavit says Burnett left the cell and did not come back for a while.

According to the affidavit, it took the inmate approximately three and a half hours to get the hole in the window. The inmate said he came into the cell with a drain pipe from a sink, held the flame to the window, and used the pipe and a food tray to punch a hole through the softened window.

The inmates chose the window in this particular cell because it “cannot be seen from the door, and it has no other obstacles on the exterior of the building.”

After the sun went down, inmates went into the cell and called a woman using the jail tablet and directed her to the broken window. They used a rope made out of torn linen from bedsheets to smuggle contraband into the jail.

The inmate said Burnett opened the cell door and found all the inmates in the cell pulling items into the jail. The affidavit says the inmates showed Burnett a “sock full of contraband which had just came from the window.”

Burnett walked away from the cell and did not say anything other than, “don’t get into trouble.”

After his arrest, Burnett was also charged with four counts of unlawful sexual relations and one count of solicitation to commit unlawful sexual relations after female inmates reported inappropriate sexual contact with Burnett on July 17.

According to the Sedgwick County Jail Inmate Search, Burnett is still jailed with a $150,000 bond for the official misconduct charge and a $100,000 bond for the unlawful sexual relations charge.