Intruder runs from Wichita home, hits victim with van

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man says someone got into his home early this morning and then ran when he woke up. He says as the intruder made his getaway, the intruder crashed into him with a van.

Police got the call around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. The call came in as an aggravated battery at a home in the 400 block of North Glenn.

They found the 29-year-old male victim injured. He was taken to the hospital to be treated but is expected to survive.

Police say they’ve learned that the victim woke up to find a 50-year-old man he knows inside his home without permission. When the victim and the intruder saw each other, the intruder fled and began to drive off in a van.

As he was leaving, police say the intruder hit the victim with the vehicle and then continued to drive away.

Police are still investigating. If you know anything that could help them solve the case, call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.