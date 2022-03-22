WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is currently an investigation regarding the conduct of some Wichita Police Department (WPD) officers.

This comes after Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and WPD Interim Police Chief Lem Moore confirmed with KSN that some of them participated in inappropriate and racist text messages.

Mayor Whipple confirmed that the city council instructed the city manager, Robert Layton, to expedite the disciplinary process for the officers allegedly involved. Whipple said they’re also instructing Layton to develop a plan to bring in an outside resource to help the city determine if there are “organizational culture issues with WPD.”

KSN found out eleven WPD officers, some former were involved in this text-messaging group, along with three former Sedgwick County deputies. The text messages allegedly contained racist comments and sexually explicit memes surrounding the death of George Floyd. Chief Moore told KSN the FBI did not find any criminal or civil rights violations from WPD officers. However, he said one officer admitted to sending one inappropriate meme about George Floyd.

“It would be hard to discipline me for receiving something, and I don’t respond back, or I can’t help what someone sends me, so those are things that people have to take into consideration of do you deplete an entire team of individuals because one person made a choice to send something that was inappropriate,” said Moore.

Moore said it’s ultimately up to Layton to determine any disciplinary action to the eight remaining WPD officers still employed by the city. KSN reached out to Layton for comment. As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, we were still waiting on a response.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter released a video statement on YouTube early Tuesday night saying he found out about these text messages in May 2021 and, on the very same day, suspended all three deputies involved. Easter said one of them was already suspended for a domestic violence charge and later quit. The other two deputies retired before the investigation concluded, but Easter said both of them were found guilty of violating policy and would’ve been fired.

We also reached out to former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay about the allegations, who said, “I notified Manager Layton about the texting incident shortly after we discovered it. I don’t know what to say beyond that.”