Investigation underway for body found in Dodge City, police asking for information

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Police Department is investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old man’s body was found at home in the 1200 block of West Elm Street on Monday.

Police processed the scene, and the body was turned over to the Ford County coroner for an autopsy.

According to police, the man had been dead for a few weeks. He has been identified as Zacarias Giannino of Dodge City.

The Dodge City Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the department at (620) 225-8126, dispatch at (620) 227-4646, or submit a tip through the DCPD Facebook page or tip411 service.