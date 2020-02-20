Investigators look into possible link between two Sedgwick County shootings

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – After finding similar evidence at two shooting scenes, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating further to see if the two crimes are possibly connected.

Deputies said on Sunday (Feb. 9), two horses were shot at a property on S. Tyler.

The horses’ owner said the animals were eating hay at their feeder when they were shot. One horse died and the other is recovering from two gunshot wounds.

On the same day, members of Bridgeport Missionary Baptist Church on S. Meridian found four bullet holes in their church building, just five miles away from where the horses were shot.

At least one of the bullets traveled through the church’s lobby and struck an interior wall.

“This is my sanctuary,” said Brian Norris, church member. “This is where I come for peace. I don’t want this here.”

Deputies were able to gather evidence at the church that later became alarming clues that to some, looked somewhat familiar.

“Evidence was recovered at that scene that is similar to the evidence recovered at the scene of two horses being shot,” said Lt. Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The evidence is being tested to determine if there is a possible link between the shootings.

Norris said he’s just thankful the shooting at the church was not worse. He said someone could have easily been hurt.

“It could’ve been tragic,” said Norris. “Somebody’s out there; whether it’s kids or adults or whatever. I really wish they would examine their actions and basically just turn yourself in.”

Investigators said if those responsible are caught, they could be charged with a felony, including animal cruelty.

If you have any information about either shooting, contact CrimeStoppers at 316-267-2111.

Investigators said no tip is too small and even reports of hearing gunshots at a specific time could help in these cases. Your tip to CrimeStoppers can be anonymous.

LATEST STORIES: