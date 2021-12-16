Investigators searching for potential Kansas victims of child sex assault suspect

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KSNW) – Investigators in Colorado are asking for the public’s help to find possible child sex abuse victims in four states, including Kansas.

Allan Richard Long, 51, is accused of 41 felony counts relating to the sexual abuse of children. Investigators say there are at least seven victims ranging in age from 4 to 16, but there could be many more.

Long was arrested by sheriff deputies in September and has ties in Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming and Montana. Investigators believe he may have committed multiple sex assault crimes, due to his access to families through his work. His occupations included volunteer firefighter, tow truck driver, truck dispatcher and over-the-road truck driver.

Investigators say their child sex assault cases with Long date back to 2001, but they believe his crimes may have started before that.

If you believe you may have been a victim of Allan Long, know someone who was, or have any information about him, please contact Investigator Andrew Fehringer at 720-874-4065 or afehringer@arapahoegov.com.