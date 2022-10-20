BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (WDAF) — A drug investigation leads to the recovery of a half-dozen stolen vehicles and trailers in Bonner Springs.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office said it served a search warrant on 174th Street, south of Interstate 70, Thursday morning.

The warrant was issued in connection with an investigation into drugs, weapons, and stolen property.

According to the search warrant return, detectives recovered three stolen trucks, a Dodge Challenger, a Harley Davidson, and two stolen trailers.

Officers also located a number of weapons, including some without serial numbers and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Detectives seized illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia too.

The DEA, Kansas Highway Patrol, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, Overland Park Police Department, and Shawnee Police Department, were involved in the search.

The investigation into the case is still underway.