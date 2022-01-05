Larned escapee Isaac Watts’ female accomplice has been charged

Emilia Brown and Isaac Watts. Courtesy: Pawnee County Attorney

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — The Pawnee County Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday, Jan. 5, that formal charges have been filed against the person who helped Isaac Watts escape from Larned State Hospital.

On Monday, Jan. 3, Isaac Nathaniel Watts, 43 of Ulysses, escaped from the Crisis Stabilization Unit on the campus of Larned State Hospital. He was subject to hold by the Grant County Sheriff for felony charges that included attempted second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

The Garden City Police Department found and arrested Watts along with an accomplice on probable cause at the Garden City Hotel at 11 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Watts’ accomplice, Emilia Melinda Brown, 38 of Ulysses, has been charged with aiding escape, a severity level 7 nonperson felony.

Brown allegedly provided transportation for Watts from the Larned State Hospital campus.

Her bond has been set at $15,000, and she remains in the custody of Finney County Detention Center. Arrangements are being made to transport her to the Pawnee County Jail.

