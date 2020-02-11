‘It appears that he was beaten’: Man found dead underneath Douglas Street bridge

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a man who appeared homeless was found beaten to death underneath the Douglas Street bridge.

Police said the African-American man, approximately in his 60s, was found around 4:45 p.m. Monday on the east side of the bridge.

Capt. Jason Stephens said the man had blunt force injuries to his body.

“It appears that he was beaten,” Capt. Stephens said. “He could have been there as long as a day perhaps.”

Investigators are working to confirm the man’s identity and determine what occurred.

Police said it is the seventh criminal homicide in the city this year.

If you have any information, please call detectives at (316) 268-4407, Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111 or the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282.

