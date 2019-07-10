‘It’s pretty disheartening’: Officials react after plaque stolen from Kansas Firefighters Museum

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Who would steal from a museum?

That is the question the Kansas Firefighters Museum wants answered after someone stole a plaque signifying it as a National Historic Site.

The bronze plaque is about 20 years old and is an important part of the building’s history.

Officials say, this impacts not only the museum, but also the community.

“We’re here to make a great presence in the neighborhood and community, and do things positive,” said David Wilson, recording secretary for the museum. “And, so for something like this to happen right off the building, it’s pretty disheartening.”

If you know where the plaque may be, you are asked to contact police.